Fernanda Torres concorre ao Globo de Ouro 26 anos após a mãe

‘Ainda estou aqui’ é escolhido para representar o Brasil no Oscar. Reprodução

O Globo de Ouro 2025 acontece neste domingo (5) e a atriz Fernanda Torres está concorrendo ao prêmio 26 anos após sua mãe, Fernanda Montenegro. O filme original Globoplay “Ainda Estou Aqui” foi indicado na categoria Melhor Filme de Língua Não-inglesa enquanto Fernanda Torres está concorrendo na categoria de Melhor Atriz de Filme (drama).

Em 1999, Fernanda Montenegro concorreu ao Globo de Ouro através do filme “Central do Brasil” (1998). O longa ganhou na categoria de melhor filme de língua estrangeira e rendeu uma indicação a Melhor Atriz de Filme (drama), mesma indicação de Fernanda Torres.

Ainda Estou Aqui

No filme original Globoplay, o filme “Ainda Estou Aqui” se passa no início da década de 1970, o Brasil enfrenta o endurecimento da ditadura militar. No Rio de Janeiro, a família Paiva – Rubens, Eunice e seus cinco filhos – vive à beira da praia em uma casa de portas abertas para os amigos.

Um dia, Rubens Paiva é levado por militares à paisana e desaparece. Eunice – cuja busca pela verdade sobre o destino de seu marido se estenderia por décadas – é obrigada a se reinventar e traçar um novo futuro para si e seus filhos.

Globo de Ouro 2025

O Globo de Ouro anunciou seus indicados no início de dezembro de 2024 e será apresentado por Nikki Glaser. A premiação tem 37 categorias. Confira a lista de nomeações abaixo:

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

  • “Tudo Que Imaginamos Como Luz”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “A Garota da Agulha”
  • “Ainda estou aqui”
  • “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
  • “Vermiglio”

Melhor ator de série – Drama

  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Melhor trilha sonora – Filme

  • “Conclave”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “The Wild Robot“
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Challengers”
  • “Dune: Part Two”

Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • “Baby Reindeer”
  • “Disclaimer”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • “The Penguin”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor ator de filme (musical ou comédia)

  • Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
  • Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
  • Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”
  • Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
  • Glen Powell, “Hit Man”
  • Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Melhor Atriz de filme (drama)

  • Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
  • Angelina Jolie (Maria)
  • Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
  • Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
  • Fernanda Torres (Ainda estou aqui)
  • Kate Winslet (Lee)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
  • Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
  • Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor canção original (filme)

  • “The Last Showgirl” – “Beautiful That Way”
  • “Challengers” – “Compress/Repress”
  • “Emilia Pérez” – “El Mal”
  • “Better Man” – “Forbidden Road”
  • “The Wild Robot” — “Kiss the Sky”
  • “Emilia Pérez” – “Mi Camino”

Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV

  • Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
  • Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Melhor atriz de TV (Musical ou comédia)

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Melhor filme de animação

  • “Flow”
  • “Divertidamente 2″
  • “Memoir of a Snail
  • “Moana 2”
  • “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
  • “The Wild Robot”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme

  • Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
  • Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
  • Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
  • Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
  • Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Melhor roteiro de filme

  • “Emilia Pérez”, Jacques Audiard
  • “Anora”, Sean Baker
  • “The Brutalist”, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
  • “A Real Pain”, Jesse Eisenberg
  • “The Substance”, Coralie Fargeat
  • “Conclave”, Peter Straughan

Melhor ator em série de TV (musical ou comédia)

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

