Fernanda Torres concorre ao Globo de Ouro 26 anos após a mãe
O Globo de Ouro 2025 acontece neste domingo (5) e a atriz Fernanda Torres está concorrendo ao prêmio 26 anos após sua mãe, Fernanda Montenegro. O filme original Globoplay “Ainda Estou Aqui” foi indicado na categoria Melhor Filme de Língua Não-inglesa enquanto Fernanda Torres está concorrendo na categoria de Melhor Atriz de Filme (drama).
Em 1999, Fernanda Montenegro concorreu ao Globo de Ouro através do filme “Central do Brasil” (1998). O longa ganhou na categoria de melhor filme de língua estrangeira e rendeu uma indicação a Melhor Atriz de Filme (drama), mesma indicação de Fernanda Torres.
Ainda Estou Aqui
No filme original Globoplay, o filme “Ainda Estou Aqui” se passa no início da década de 1970, o Brasil enfrenta o endurecimento da ditadura militar. No Rio de Janeiro, a família Paiva – Rubens, Eunice e seus cinco filhos – vive à beira da praia em uma casa de portas abertas para os amigos.
Um dia, Rubens Paiva é levado por militares à paisana e desaparece. Eunice – cuja busca pela verdade sobre o destino de seu marido se estenderia por décadas – é obrigada a se reinventar e traçar um novo futuro para si e seus filhos.
Globo de Ouro 2025
O Globo de Ouro anunciou seus indicados no início de dezembro de 2024 e será apresentado por Nikki Glaser. A premiação tem 37 categorias. Confira a lista de nomeações abaixo:
Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa
- “Tudo Que Imaginamos Como Luz”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “A Garota da Agulha”
- “Ainda estou aqui”
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
- “Vermiglio”
Melhor ator de série – Drama
- Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
- Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
Melhor trilha sonora – Filme
- “Conclave”
- “The Brutalist”
- “The Wild Robot“
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Challengers”
- “Dune: Part Two”
Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV
- “Baby Reindeer”
- “Disclaimer”
- “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- “The Penguin”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor ator de filme (musical ou comédia)
- Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
- Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
- Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”
- Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
- Glen Powell, “Hit Man”
- Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”
Melhor Atriz de filme (drama)
- Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
- Angelina Jolie (Maria)
- Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
- Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
- Fernanda Torres (Ainda estou aqui)
- Kate Winslet (Lee)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor canção original (filme)
- “The Last Showgirl” – “Beautiful That Way”
- “Challengers” – “Compress/Repress”
- “Emilia Pérez” – “El Mal”
- “Better Man” – “Forbidden Road”
- “The Wild Robot” — “Kiss the Sky”
- “Emilia Pérez” – “Mi Camino”
Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
- Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Melhor atriz de TV (Musical ou comédia)
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Kate Winslet, “The Regime”
Melhor filme de animação
- “Flow”
- “Divertidamente 2″
- “Memoir of a Snail
- “Moana 2”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme
- Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
- Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
- Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Melhor roteiro de filme
- “Emilia Pérez”, Jacques Audiard
- “Anora”, Sean Baker
- “The Brutalist”, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- “A Real Pain”, Jesse Eisenberg
- “The Substance”, Coralie Fargeat
- “Conclave”, Peter Straughan
Melhor ator em série de TV (musical ou comédia)
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”