‘Ainda Estou Aqui’ e Fernanda Torres são indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025
O filme original Globoplay “Ainda Estou Aqui” foi indicado na categoria melhor filme de língua não-inglesa do Globo de Ouro 2025. Além disso, uma das estrelas do longa-metragem, Fernanda Torres, foi indicada na categoria melhor atriz de filme (drama), ela disputa a categoria com atrizes como Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman e Pamela Anderson.
O Globo de Ouro 2025 anunciou seus indicados nesta segunda-feira (9). A 82ª edição do evento acontece no dia 5 de janeiro de 2024 e será apresentada por Nikki Glaser. A premiação tem 37 categorias. Confira a lista de nomeações abaixo:
Lista de nominações do Globo de Ouro 2025
Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa
- “Tudo Que Imaginamos Como Luz”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “A Garota da Agulha”
- “Ainda estou aqui”
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
- “Vermiglio”
Melhor ator de série – Drama
- Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
- Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
Melhor trilha sonora – Filme
- “Conclave”
- “The Brutalist”
- “The Wild Robot“
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Challengers”
- “Dune: Part Two”
Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV
- “Baby Reindeer”
- “Disclaimer”
- “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- “The Penguin”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor ator de filme (musical ou comédia)
- Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
- Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
- Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”
- Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
- Glen Powell, “Hit Man”
- Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”
Melhor Atriz de filme (drama)
- Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
- Angelina Jolie (Maria)
- Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
- Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
- Fernanda Torres (Ainda estou aqui)
- Kate Winslet (Lee)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor canção original (filme)
- “The Last Showgirl” – “Beautiful That Way”
- “Challengers” – “Compress/Repress”
- “Emilia Pérez” – “El Mal”
- “Better Man” – “Forbidden Road”
- “The Wild Robot” — “Kiss the Sky”
- “Emilia Pérez” – “Mi Camino”
Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
- Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Melhor atriz de TV (Musical ou comédia)
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Kate Winslet, “The Regime”
Melhor filme de animação
- “Flow”
- “Divertidamente 2″
- “Memoir of a Snail
- “Moana 2”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme
- Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
- Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
- Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Melhor roteiro de filme
- “Emilia Pérez”, Jacques Audiard
- “Anora”, Sean Baker
- “The Brutalist”, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- “A Real Pain”, Jesse Eisenberg
- “The Substance”, Coralie Fargeat
- “Conclave”, Peter Straughan
Melhor ator em série de TV (musical ou comédia)
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”