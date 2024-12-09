segunda-feira, dezembro 9, 2024
‘Ainda Estou Aqui’ e Fernanda Torres são indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025

‘Ainda Estou Aqui’ é indicado na categoria Melhor filme de língua não-inglesa no Globo de Ouro 2025. Reprodução

O filme original Globoplay “Ainda Estou Aqui” foi indicado na categoria melhor filme de língua não-inglesa do Globo de Ouro 2025. Além disso, uma das estrelas do longa-metragem, Fernanda Torres, foi indicada na categoria melhor atriz de filme (drama), ela disputa a categoria com atrizes como Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman e Pamela Anderson.

O Globo de Ouro 2025 anunciou seus indicados nesta segunda-feira (9). A 82ª edição do evento acontece no dia 5 de janeiro de 2024 e será apresentada por Nikki Glaser. A premiação tem 37 categorias. Confira a lista de nomeações abaixo:

Lista de nominações do Globo de Ouro 2025

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

  • “Tudo Que Imaginamos Como Luz”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “A Garota da Agulha”
  • “Ainda estou aqui”
  • “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
  • “Vermiglio”
Os filmes “A Arca de Noé”, “Ainda Estou Aqui” e “Operação Natal” estreiam nesta quinta-feira (7) nos cinemas da Paraíba.. ALILEDARAONAWALE/divulgação

Melhor ator de série – Drama

  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Melhor trilha sonora – Filme

  • “Conclave”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “The Wild Robot“
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Challengers”
  • “Dune: Part Two”

Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • “Baby Reindeer”
  • “Disclaimer”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • “The Penguin”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor ator de filme (musical ou comédia)

  • Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
  • Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
  • Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”
  • Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
  • Glen Powell, “Hit Man”
  • Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Melhor Atriz de filme (drama)

  • Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
  • Angelina Jolie (Maria)
  • Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
  • Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
  • Fernanda Torres (Ainda estou aqui)
  • Kate Winslet (Lee)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
  • Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
  • Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor canção original (filme)

  • “The Last Showgirl” – “Beautiful That Way”
  • “Challengers” – “Compress/Repress”
  • “Emilia Pérez” – “El Mal”
  • “Better Man” – “Forbidden Road”
  • “The Wild Robot” — “Kiss the Sky”
  • “Emilia Pérez” – “Mi Camino”

Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV

  • Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
  • Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Melhor atriz de TV (Musical ou comédia)

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Melhor filme de animação

  • “Flow”
  • “Divertidamente 2″
  • “Memoir of a Snail
  • “Moana 2”
  • “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
  • “The Wild Robot”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme

  • Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
  • Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
  • Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
  • Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
  • Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Melhor roteiro de filme

  • “Emilia Pérez”, Jacques Audiard
  • “Anora”, Sean Baker
  • “The Brutalist”, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
  • “A Real Pain”, Jesse Eisenberg
  • “The Substance”, Coralie Fargeat
  • “Conclave”, Peter Straughan

Melhor ator em série de TV (musical ou comédia)

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

admin1

admin1

