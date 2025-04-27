Uganda declares Ebola’s outbreak

Por MRNews



Almost three months after confirming the first cases of Ebola in the capital Kampala, in January, Uganda declared the end of the outbreak of the disease in the country, this Saturday (26).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) office in the region, of the 14 notified cases of Ebola, 12 were confirmed through laboratory tests. Four deaths were also accounted for, two confirmed and two likely.

In all, 10 people recovered from the disease in the country, while 534 were monitored by sanitary authorities because they came into contact with infected patients.

End of the outbreak

According to the WHO office in Uganda, the Last Ebola infected patient in the country was discharged on March 15, when a period of 42 days without new cases began, allowing to declare the end of the outbreak.

This was Ebola’s second outbreak in Uganda in less than three years.

“The country’s long experience in outbreaks has allowed a quick, coordinated and effective response,” the WHO said in a statement.

Ebola strain detected in Uganda, according to the entity, is a subtype of Sudan virus disease.

“It is a serious, often fatal disease that affects humans and other primates. In previous outbreaks, the disease killed four out of 10 people infected.”